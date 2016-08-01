Langnese Acacia- met lentebloesem

Prijs: €2,65 per 250g

Langnese legt uit wat dit betekent: 'This type of honey is a natural mixture of the nectar of Acacia blossoms and other spring blossoms, that blow at the same time or a short time before or after Acacia is blooming. When extracting the honey it turns out as a natural mixture of both but with the main characteristics of Acacia. As this type of honey does not meet the F/G ratio or the required pollen content of pure Acacia honey we therefore declare it as Acacia with Springblossom Honey. The honey itself is very close to the analytical and sensorical characteristics of Acacia honey but has also influence from other Spring flowers'.

Vrij vertaald staat hier 'onze honing bevat te weinig acacia, maar we willen het toch graag zo noemen'. De lab-analyse bevestigt dit: het is een bloemenhoning. De naam is dus erg misleidend.