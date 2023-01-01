DeLonghiNespresso Citiz Platinum & Milk - Metal
- Soort: Koffiecupmachine
- Type koffie: Cups (Nespresso Original)
- Melkopschuimer: Losse melkopschuimer
€ 229,-3 winkels
Testresultaat
Pluspunten
Minpunten
Specificaties
Over dit product
Geschreven door de Consumentenbond
De DeLonghi Nespresso Citiz & Milk Platinum is een smalle, stabiele machine met het bekende Citiz design van Nespresso. De Citiz & Milk is voorzien van de Aeroccino 3 melkopschuimer. De Aeroccino is niet los van de machine te gebruiken. De Nespresso Citiz & Milk Platinum is ook te koop van Krups.