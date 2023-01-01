icon-menu logo_footer preds symbol-afrader symbol-bestekoop symbol-besteuittest
Ga naar hoofdinhoud
Toon alle producten
  • DeLonghi - Nespresso Citiz Platinum - Titanium - 0

DeLonghiNespresso Citiz Platinum - Titanium

In de uitvoering
  • Soort:  Koffiecupmachine
  • Type koffie:  Cups (Nespresso Original)
  • Melkopschuimer:  Losse melkopschuimer
Bekijk alle specificaties
Vergelijk dit product

€ 209,-

2 winkels

Laagste prijzen

  •  
  •  
  • Testresultaat
  • Specificaties
  • Prijzen

Testresultaat

Ook toegang tot deze test?

Ontdek het beste product voor jou. Word ook lid en vergelijk producten op alle testoordelen.

Bekijk hier hoe wij testen
Testoordeel
Espresso
Cappuccino
Gebruiksgemak
Geluid
Energiegebruik
Instellingen
Connectiviteit met app
Merktevredenheid

Ook toegang tot deze test?

Word lid
Al lid? Log in

Pluspunten

voordelen product

Minpunten

nadelen product

Specificaties

Over dit product

Geschreven door de Consumentenbond

De DeLonghi Nespresso Citiz Platinum is een smalle, stabiele machine met het bekende Citiz design van Nespresso.De Nespresso Citiz Platinum is ook te koop van Krups.

Samenvatting

  • Soort
    Koffiecupmachine
  • Type koffie
    Cups (Nespresso Original)
  • Melkopschuimer
    Losse melkopschuimer

Prijzen