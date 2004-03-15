EU Consumers and their European Parliament

This year, 15 March World Consumers’ day , is dedicated to the European Parliament: consumers will be voting between 10 and 13 June across an enlarged EU to choose the MEPs who will represent them in Brussels.





In the last five years, the European Parliament has taken decisions crucial for our daily lives. We carefully considered the EP’s record to see if those decisions were taken in favour or against consumers and the results are mixed: the EP has kept consumer concerns most in mind when voting on pharmaceuticals, GMOs, allergen labelling and cosmetics. But on air passenger rights, trademarks, mobile phones, the CAP (Common Agricultural Policy) and the IGC (Intergovernmental Conference), we will urge the new MEPs to do better than their predecessors!





BEUC members are conducting a website survey to see if consumers are aware of the importance of the European Parliament’s decisions for their daily lives. We will be releasing the results at the end of March.





Other events highlighting consumer rights are also taking place. Consumers’ International is focusing on the right for consumers across the world to have access to safe water and proper sanitation. The Irish Presidency is organizing a conference in Dublin on building consumer confidence in the European online marketplace.



