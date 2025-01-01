Louis WidmerAll day 0% parfum 30
- SPF op verpakking: SPF 30
- Uitvoering: Lotion of crème
- Inhoud: 200 ml
€ 28,50Richtprijs
Over dit product
Geschreven door de Consumentenbond
De Louis Widmer All day 0% parfum 30 is een lotion of crème. De uv B-bescherming is volgens de fabrikant SPF 30. Het product bevat 200 ml zonnebrandmiddel. We testten deze zonnebrand in mei 2025.
Samenvatting
