CortinaE-Common Int. DB7 Active Line Plus 500Wh

Over dit product Geschreven door de Consumentenbond

De Cortina E-Common Int. DB7 Active Line Plus 2024 in onze test heeft een Bosch Active Line Plus Smart middenmotor, 500Wh accu en Bosch Led Remote display. Deze combinatie hebben we getest. Deze e-bike is voorzien van 7 naafversnellingen en hydraulische schijfremmen. De zithouding is vooral comfortabel of redelijk rechtop.