CortinaE-Common Int. DB7 Active Line Plus 625Wh

Over dit product Geschreven door de Consumentenbond

De Cortina E-Common Int. DB7 Active Line Plus 2024 in onze test heeft een Bosch Active Line Plus Smart middenmotor, 625Wh accu en Bosch Led Remote bediening (optioneel Intuvia 100, Kiox 300 of 500 display). Deze combinatie hebben we getest. Deze e-bike is voorzien van 7 naafversnellingen en hydraulische schijfremmen. De zithouding is vooral comfortabel of redelijk rechtop. We troffen dit model in juni 2025 in de aanbieding aan bij Fietsenconcurrent.nl. Ook beschikbaar met andere accu's: E-Common Int. DB7 Active Line Plus 500Wh.