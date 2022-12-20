Whirlpool afzuigkap
Welke Whirlpool afzuigkap komt als beste uit de test? Bekijk de testresultaten van Whirlpool afzuigkappen en vergelijk de Whirlpool afzuigkap met andere afzuigkappen.
Laatste update van de test: 20 december 2022
4 resultaten
Sorteer op
- Whirlpool AKR 916 IX/3 (recirculatie)Wandschouw afzuigkap| 90 cm| Filter: AMC027 (€28)
- Whirlpool AKR 916 IX/3 (luchtafvoer)Wandschouw afzuigkap| 90 cm
- Whirlpool WHBS 95 LM K (recirculatie)Wandschouw afzuigkap| 90 cm| Filter: AMC027 (€28)
- Whirlpool WHBS 95 LM K (luchtafvoer)Wandschouw afzuigkap| 90 cm