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Bosch blender

Welke Bosch blender komt als beste uit de test? Bekijk de testresultaten van Bosch blenders en vergelijk de Bosch blender met andere blenders.
Laatste update van de test: 15 mei 2026

Keuzehulp

  • Bosch Blender VitaPower Serie 2 MMB2111S
    BoschBlender VitaPower Serie 2 MMB2111S
    0,8 l|Onbekend|450 W

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • Bosch Blender VitaPower Serie 2 MMB2111T
    BoschBlender VitaPower Serie 2 MMB2111T
    0,8 l|Onbekend|450 W

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • Bosch Blender Vitapower Serie 4 MMB6141B
    BoschBlender Vitapower Serie 4 MMB6141B
    1,5 l|Plastic|1200 W

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • Bosch Blender Vitapower Serie 4 MMB6141S
    BoschBlender Vitapower Serie 4 MMB6141S
    1,5 l|Plastic|1200 W

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • Bosch Blender VitaPower Serie 2 MMB2111M
    BoschBlender VitaPower Serie 2 MMB2111M
    0,8 l|Onbekend|450 W

    € 85,-

    Richtprijs

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • Bosch Blender VitaPower Serie 4 MMB6172B
    BoschBlender VitaPower Serie 4 MMB6172B
    1,5 l|Glas|1200 W
    Expert review

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • Bosch Blender VitaPower Serie 4 MMB6172S
    BoschBlender VitaPower Serie 4 MMB6172S
    1,5 l|Glas|1200 W
    Expert review

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • Bosch Blender VitaPower Serie 4 MMB6384M
    BoschBlender VitaPower Serie 4 MMB6384M
    1,5 l|Glas|1200 W

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • Bosch Blender VitaPower Serie 4 MMB6174S
    BoschBlender VitaPower Serie 4 MMB6174S
    1,5 l|Glas|1200 W

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • Bosch Blender VitaPower Serie 4 MMB6382M
    BoschBlender VitaPower Serie 4 MMB6382M
    1,5 l|Glas|1200 W
    Expert review

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • Bosch MMBV625M VitaPower Serie 8
    BoschMMBV625M VitaPower Serie 8
    1,5 l|Tritan|1000 W

    € 320,-

    Richtprijs

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • Bosch MMBV621M VitaPower Serie 8
    BoschMMBV621M VitaPower Serie 8
    1,5 l|Tritan|1000 W

    Prijs niet beschikbaar

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • Bosch MMB66G7M
    BoschMMB66G7M
    1,5 l|glas|900 W

    Prijs niet beschikbaar

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • Bosch MMB66G5M
    BoschMMB66G5M
    1,5 l|glas|900 W

    Prijs niet beschikbaar

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • Bosch MMB65G5M SilentMixx
    BoschMMB65G5M SilentMixx
    1,5 l|glas|800 W

    Prijs niet beschikbaar

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • Bosch MMB64G6M SilentMixx
    BoschMMB64G6M SilentMixx
    1,5 l|glas|800 W

    Prijs niet beschikbaar

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • Bosch MMBH6P6B Vitaboost
    BoschMMBH6P6B Vitaboost
    2 l|Tritan|1600 W

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • Bosch MMBM7G2M Mixx2Go
    BoschMMBM7G2M Mixx2Go
    0,5 l|glas|350 W

    Prijs niet beschikbaar

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

Blenders per merk