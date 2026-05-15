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KitchenAid blender

Welke KitchenAid blender komt als beste uit de test? Bekijk de testresultaten van KitchenAid blenders en vergelijk de KitchenAid blender met andere blenders.
Laatste update van de test: 15 mei 2026

Keuzehulp

  • KitchenAid K150 Houtskoolgrijs 5KSB1325EDG
    KitchenAidK150 Houtskoolgrijs 5KSB1325EDG
    1,4 l|Plastic|650 W

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • KitchenAid K150 Onyx zwart 5KSB1325EOB
    KitchenAidK150 Onyx zwart 5KSB1325EOB
    1,4 l|Plastic|650 W

    Prijs niet beschikbaar

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • KitchenAid K150 Amandelwit 5KSB1325EAC
    KitchenAidK150 Amandelwit 5KSB1325EAC
    1,4 l|Plastic|650 W

    Prijs niet beschikbaar

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • KitchenAid K150 Keizerrood 5KSB1325EER
    KitchenAidK150 Keizerrood 5KSB1325EER
    1,4 l|Plastic|650 W

    Prijs niet beschikbaar

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • KitchenAid K150 Matzwart 5KSB1325EBM
    KitchenAidK150 Matzwart 5KSB1325EBM
    1,4 l|Plastic|650 W

    Prijs niet beschikbaar

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • KitchenAid Blender K400 Artisan 5KSB4026EOB
    KitchenAidBlender K400 Artisan 5KSB4026EOB
    1,4 l|Glas|1200 W

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • KitchenAid Blender K400 Artisan 5KSB4026EAC
    KitchenAidBlender K400 Artisan 5KSB4026EAC
    1,4 l|Glas|1200 W

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • KitchenAid Blender K400 Artisan 5KSB4026EER
    KitchenAidBlender K400 Artisan 5KSB4026EER
    1,4 l|Glas|1200 W

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • KitchenAid Blender K400 Artisan 5KSB4026EBK
    KitchenAidBlender K400 Artisan 5KSB4026EBK
    1,4 l|Glas|1200 W

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • KitchenAid Blender K400 Artisan 5KSB4026EIB
    KitchenAidBlender K400 Artisan 5KSB4026EIB
    1,4 l|Glas|1200 W

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • KitchenAid Blender K400 Artisan 5KSB4026ECA
    KitchenAidBlender K400 Artisan 5KSB4026ECA
    1,4 l|Glas|1200 W

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • KitchenAid Blender K400 Artisan 5KSB4026EMS
    KitchenAidBlender K400 Artisan 5KSB4026EMS
    1,4 l|Glas|1200 W

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • KitchenAid Blender K400 Artisan 5KSB4026EKG
    KitchenAidBlender K400 Artisan 5KSB4026EKG
    1,4 l|Glas|1200 W

    Prijs niet beschikbaar

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • KitchenAid Blender K400 Artisan 5KSB4026ESP
    KitchenAidBlender K400 Artisan 5KSB4026ESP
    1,4 l|Glas|1200 W

    Prijs niet beschikbaar

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • KitchenAid Blender K400 Artisan 5KSB4026EPT
    KitchenAidBlender K400 Artisan 5KSB4026EPT
    1,4 l|Glas|1200 W

    Prijs niet beschikbaar

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • KitchenAid Blender K400 Artisan 5KSB4026EPP
    KitchenAidBlender K400 Artisan 5KSB4026EPP
    1,4 l|Glas|1200 W

    Prijs niet beschikbaar

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • KitchenAid 5KSB1585EAC
    KitchenAid5KSB1585EAC
    1,8 l|kunststof|550 W

    Prijs niet beschikbaar

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • KitchenAid 5KSB1585EER
    KitchenAid5KSB1585EER
    1,8 l|kunststof|550 W

    Prijs niet beschikbaar

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

Blenders per merk