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Tefal blender

Welke Tefal blender komt als beste uit de test? Bekijk de testresultaten van Tefal blenders en vergelijk de Tefal blender met andere blenders.
Laatste update van de test: 15 mei 2026

Keuzehulp

  • Tefal Lightmix Portable blender BL1C0230
    TefalLightmix Portable blender BL1C0230
    0,6 l|Onbekend|50 W

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • Tefal Lightmix Portable blender BL1C0430
    TefalLightmix Portable blender BL1C0430
    0,6 l|Onbekend|50 W

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • Tefal PerfectMix essential BL771B
    TefalPerfectMix essential BL771B
    1,5 l|Glas|1200 W

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • Tefal PerfectMix essential BL771A
    TefalPerfectMix essential BL771A
    1,5 l|Glas|1200 W

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • Tefal Blend Up Boreaalblauw BL19H4
    TefalBlend Up Boreaalblauw BL19H4
    0,9 l|Onbekend|1000 W

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • Tefal Blend Up Dune BL190A
    TefalBlend Up Dune BL190A
    0,9 l|Onbekend|1000 W

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • Tefal Mix&Move BL15FD personal blender
    TefalMix&Move BL15FD personal blender
    0,8 l|Onbekend|300 W

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • Tefal Blendforce II BL4358 Blender
    TefalBlendforce II BL4358 Blender
    1,2 l|Glas|800 W

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • Tefal Blendforce II BL4208 Blender
    TefalBlendforce II BL4208 Blender
    1,3 l|Plastic|600 W

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • Tefal PerfectMix+ BL871A High Speed Blender
    TefalPerfectMix+ BL871A High Speed Blender
    1,5 l|Glas|1200 W

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • Tefal PerfectMix+ BL871D High Speed Blender
    TefalPerfectMix+ BL871D High Speed Blender
    1,5 l|Glas|1200 W

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • Tefal PerfectMix+ BL87G8 High Speed Blender
    TefalPerfectMix+ BL87G8 High Speed Blender
    1,5 l|Glas|1200 W

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • Tefal Eco Respect BL46EN Blender
    TefalEco Respect BL46EN Blender
    1,3 l|Glas|800 W

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • Tefal Perfectmix+ BL81G8 High Speed Blender
    TefalPerfectmix+ BL81G8 High Speed Blender
    1,5 l|Glas|1200 W

    Prijs niet beschikbaar

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • Tefal Blendforce II BL439D Blender
    TefalBlendforce II BL439D Blender
    1,3 l|Glas|800 W

    Prijs niet beschikbaar

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • Tefal Perfectmix+ BL82AD High Speed Blender
    TefalPerfectmix+ BL82AD High Speed Blender
    1,5 l|Plastic|1200 W

    Prijs niet beschikbaar

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • Tefal Perfectmix+ BL8111 High Speed Blender
    TefalPerfectmix+ BL8111 High Speed Blender
    1,5 l|Glas|1200 W

    Prijs niet beschikbaar

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

  • Tefal Blendforce II BL4201 Blender
    TefalBlendforce II BL4201 Blender
    1,3 l|Plastic|600 W

    Extra tests

    Gebruiksgemak

Blenders per merk